UK house prices surge again in February - Nationwide
Reuters | London | Updated: 02-03-2022 13:13 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 13:05 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British house prices jumped in February by 1.7%, the biggest month-on-month rise for six months, mortgage lender Nationwide said on Wednesday.
House prices stood 12.6% higher than their level a year ago, the strongest reading since June, Nationwide said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
