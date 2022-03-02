Left Menu

UK house prices surge again in February - Nationwide

Reuters | London | Updated: 02-03-2022 13:13 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 13:05 IST
UK house prices surge again in February - Nationwide
British house prices jumped in February by 1.7%, the biggest month-on-month rise for six months, mortgage lender Nationwide said on Wednesday.

House prices stood 12.6% higher than their level a year ago, the strongest reading since June, Nationwide said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

