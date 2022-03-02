NIACL CMD Atul Sahai superannuates

New India Assurance Company Ltd (NIACL) on Wednesday said the tenure of chairman and managing director Atul Sahai has ended on February 28, 2022.

''This is to inform you that on attaining superannuation of the tenure of Atul Sahai, Chairman-cum-Managing Director on the board of our company, ceased with effect from close of office hours on 28th February 2022,'' NIACL said in a regulatory filing.

The company didn't provide information on the appointment of a new CMD. However, it said the information about the cessation of Sahai is as per the Ministry of Finance order of December 2018.

Sahai was appointed as the CMD of NIACL from Oriental Insurance Company Ltd for five years, as per the order dated December 4, 2018.

In a separate filing, NIACL said Pankaj Agarwal is the new chief investment officer of the company upon the superannuation of Rajesh Dua.

''We wish to inform that Rajesh Dua, chief manager and chief investment officer superannuated with effect from close of office hours on 28th February 2022. ''Pankaj Agarwal has been nominated as chief investment officer of the company with effect from March 1, 2022,'' the company said in the filing.

Shares of NIACL were trading 1.59 per cent down at Rs 117.50 apiece on BSE.

