Left Menu

NIACL CMD Atul Sahai superannuates

However, it said the information about the cessation of Sahai is as per the Ministry of Finance order of December 2018.Sahai was appointed as the CMD of NIACL from Oriental Insurance Company Ltd for five years, as per the order dated December 4, 2018.In a separate filing, NIACL said Pankaj Agarwal is the new chief investment officer of the company upon the superannuation of Rajesh Dua.We wish to inform that Rajesh Dua, chief manager and chief investment officer superannuated with effect from close of office hours on 28th February 2022.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2022 13:25 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 13:25 IST
NIACL CMD Atul Sahai superannuates
  • Country:
  • India

New India Assurance Company Ltd (NIACL) on Wednesday said the tenure of chairman and managing director Atul Sahai has ended on February 28, 2022.

''This is to inform you that on attaining superannuation of the tenure of Atul Sahai, Chairman-cum-Managing Director on the board of our company, ceased with effect from close of office hours on 28th February 2022,'' NIACL said in a regulatory filing.

The company didn't provide information on the appointment of a new CMD. However, it said the information about the cessation of Sahai is as per the Ministry of Finance order of December 2018.

Sahai was appointed as the CMD of NIACL from Oriental Insurance Company Ltd for five years, as per the order dated December 4, 2018.

In a separate filing, NIACL said Pankaj Agarwal is the new chief investment officer of the company upon the superannuation of Rajesh Dua.

''We wish to inform that Rajesh Dua, chief manager and chief investment officer superannuated with effect from close of office hours on 28th February 2022. ''Pankaj Agarwal has been nominated as chief investment officer of the company with effect from March 1, 2022,'' the company said in the filing.

Shares of NIACL were trading 1.59 per cent down at Rs 117.50 apiece on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japan
2
Science News Roundup: Ukraine gets Starlink internet terminals; Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex' and more

Science News Roundup: Ukraine gets Starlink internet terminals; Scientists p...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; Breakthrough gene-editing technology belongs to Harvard, MIT -U.S. tribunal and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global
4
Nerve damage may explain some cases of long COVID -U.S. study

Nerve damage may explain some cases of long COVID -U.S. study

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022