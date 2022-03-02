Launch of #SummerWithInternshala - Gearing up students for their dream summer internships

The recruitment and training platform, Internshala has launched a new initiative called #SummerWithInternshala. The initiative aims at motivating the students of India to have a productive summer with internships. With the season of top internships around the corner, the platform plans on gearing up the students for their career journey by assisting them in building their resume, and getting them ready for their dream internships. As a part of #SummerWithInternshala initiative, the platform will be organising multiple LinkedIn Live sessions for the interested students. The first session will be held on 2nd March 2022 wherein two students who have formerly found internships through Internshala will be sharing their inspiring stories about landing their first internship. The second session will be held on 6th March 2022 during which career counselor and consultant, Ms. Sherene Aftab will be talking to the students about “Finding their ideal career”. A third session will be held on 17th March about “Acing Interviews” by Mr. Rituraj Saxena, talent acquisition leader at OYO Rooms. On the launch of #SummerWithInternshala initiative, the founder and CEO of Internshala, Sarvesh Agrawal said, “Summer season has traditionally been the season of internships and with the cut-throat competition among students to land the best of internships, they have already started looking for summer internships. Through this initiative, we aim to bring meaningful and learning rich internship opportunities for the Indian students, help them build their resume, and guide them on how they can improve their chances of getting accepted for their dream internships through various sessions with industry experts as well as former interns.” Here’s what some of the former interns have to say about their internship experiences — Aishwarya Bose said, “Volunteering opportunities and internships from Internshala gave me a better understanding of myself and my skills. Working with various organisations for different causes increased my confidence and the ability to take risks. It was a dream come true moment for me to volunteer with United Nations Volunteers India. It helped me improve my communication, time management, and problem-solving skills.” Faizan Charania said, “My experience with Internshala has been a pretty exciting one. I have done multiple internships across various profiles, and each of those has helped immensely in shaping my personality and getting me corporate ready. Doing internships is a great way to figure out your career path and polish your professional self.” For more information, please visit: https://bit.ly/Summr22 PWR PWR

