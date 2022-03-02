Information about stranded Malayalis in Ukraine handed over to MEA, Embassy officials: Kerala CM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said information about Malayalis stranded in the eastern region of Ukraine, which was witnessing a raging battle, was handed over to the External Affairs Ministry and the Indian Embassy there.

Over 3500 people have already registered online and through other means with Norka Roots, the state government's Non-Resident Keralites (NRK) welfare agency, which opened a 24x7 control room at its headquarters here for the same, he said.

Those who are yet to enlist with the Norka should register at the earliest, he said.

Stating that his government was ensuring that all Keralites repatriated from the eastern European country get to reach back home safely, he said the Norka officials were working round the clock in Mumbai and Delhi to receive the returnees.

Arrangements have also been made at the four airports in the state for the same, he said in a statement.

As many as 180 students would reach Kochi from Delhi in a chartered flight, arranged by the state government, this evening, he said adding that special vehicles would be arranged for them to reach home in various districts.

''180 students will be flown down from Delhi to Kochi in an @AirAsiaIndia chartered flight at 4 pm, by the Govt. of Kerala. We are ensuring that all Keralites repatriated from #Ukraine, reach back safe and sound. Those who are yet to register should do so with @Norka_Roots,'' Vijayan tweeted earlier in the day.

