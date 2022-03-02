Left Menu

Govt must spell out its clear strategy on evacuating Indians from Ukraine: Rahul

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said the Government must tell how many students have been evacuated and how many are still stranded in Ukraine, and demanded that it must also spell out its clear strategy to the families of those involved.The Congress has been questioning the delay in evacuation of all Indians from war-struck Ukraine after Russia attacked it and criticised its response To avert further tragedy, the Government of India GOI must share How many students have been evacuated.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2022 14:41 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 14:28 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said the Government must tell how many students have been evacuated and how many are still stranded in Ukraine and demanded that it must also spell out its clear strategy to the families of those involved.

Congress has been questioning the delay in evacuation of all Indians from war-struck Ukraine after Russia attacked it and criticized its response ''To avert further tragedy, the Government of India (GOI) must share: How many students have been evacuated. How many are still stranded in Ukraine? Region-wise detailed evacuation plan,'' Gandhi said on Twitter.

''We owe a clear strategy and communication to the families involved,'' he said.

The Government has sent four union ministers to coordinate efforts to bring out Indians from countries neighboring Ukraine and has deployed Indian Air Force aircraft besides several airlines.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Tuesday that around 2,000 Indians have returned to their homeland, while 4,000 to 5,000 are getting ready to be brought back by flights.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

