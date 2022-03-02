Y-Combinator Recognises Razorpay as the First Indian Company to Appear in Top 10 Breakthrough Global Companies List

Razorpay also moves up to #14 Rank in YC Top Companies 2022 List, from #33 Rank last year Bengaluru, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir) Razorpay, India’s leading Payments and Banking Platform for businesses, has ranked 10 in Y-Combinator’s Breakthrough Companies 2022 List, making it the First Indian company to be featured in the list, as sorted by the valuation of a company. The YC Breakthrough Companies 2022 list features a total of 37 high-growth companies, across the world. Razorpay has also ranked 14 in Y-Combinator’s Top Companies 2022 List, up from 33 last year, securing its place among top global leaders such as Airbnb, Instacart and Reddit. Y-Combinator (YC) is a Startup Accelerator that has invested in over 3000 groundbreaking and innovative start-ups across the globe, including Dropbox, Coinbase, Meesho and Groww, among many others. Every year, YC compiles a list of high-growth companies and this year’s newly launched ‘Breakthrough List’ highlights fast-growing companies that have received between USD 15Mn - USD 300Mn from YC. The Breakthrough List and The Top Companies List, both include private, public, and exited companies valued at USD 150M or more and are sorted by valuation or market cap as of February 2022. Razorpay recently became the most valued fintech company in India when it raised its Series F funding round of USD 375 Million at a valuation of USD 7.5 Billion. In a short span of over seven years, the fintech giant has witnessed massive growth in terms of market share and mind space with their partner businesses and industry peers. This ranking in the Top 10 Global Companies - Breakthrough List is a testimony to the company's culture, and its zeal to make a positive difference in the ecosystem. Commenting on being featured in this prestigious list, Harshil Mathur, CEO and Co-founder, Razorpay said, “We are extremely delighted and honored to become the First Indian Company on YC's Breakthrough Company List. Y-Combinator was among the first organisations to believe in Razorpay’s vision and since then, they have played a key role in our success. This recognition further validates our vision as we enter the next phase of growth in India & International markets. We started off with a hope to make some difference in India's financial ecosystem, and today, the dent we've created by powering disruptive businesses with intelligent technology only excites us to reach newer heights.'' He added, ''We would also like to congratulate all the other Indian and global companies who have made it to the list.” Razorpay recently forayed into international waters with the acquisition of Malaysia-based fintech firm Curlec. With this acquisition, Razorpay would be building and scaling seamless payment solutions for Malaysia’s businesses and also enable global payments for its Indian businesses. About Razorpay Razorpay, a full-stack financial services company, and a recently crowned Unicorn, helps Indian businesses with comprehensive and innovative solutions built over robust technology to address the entire length and breadth of the payment and banking journey for any business. Established in 2014, the company provides technology payment solutions to over 8Mn businesses. Founded by alumni of IIT Roorkee, Shashank Kumar and Harshil Mathur, Razorpay is the second Indian company to be a part of Silicon Valley’s largest tech accelerator, Y-Combinator. Marquee investors such as Lone Pine Capital, Alkeon Capital, TCV, GIC, Tiger Global, Sequoia Capital India, Ribbit Capital, Matrix Partners, Salesforce Ventures, Y-Combinator and MasterCard have invested a total of USD 741.5Mn through Series A, B, C, D, E & F funding. Around 33 angel investors have invested in Razorpay’s mission to simplify payments and banking and redefine how finance works in India.

