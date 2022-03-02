Vasant Masala's State-of-the-art Manufacturing Plant Commissioned

AHMEDABAD, India, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vasant Masala, the leading spices brand of Gujarat for the past 52 years, has started production from its new plant facility at Dehgam in Gujarat. The ultra-modern plant is equipped with fully-automated technology and processes. It can produce a wider range of spices without any kind of human intervention.

The plant has the capacity to produce & process 1,800 MT of spices per month. The brand follows a strict quality process through an in-house laboratory for quality tests and regulations at each stage of the production. The R&D team at Vasant consistently strives to raise the benchmark of product quality with the help of highly qualified and experienced professionals, a world-class lab, and state-of-the-art equipment across the phases of production, i.e., raw material, in-process, and finished product. The entire plant is now on full automation (untouched-by-hand), which helps provide bacteria-free final products.

Proper storage of spices is crucial to retain their aroma and taste for a longer period of time. It is critical to ensure that the spices are kept at appropriate temperature, and in hygienic conditions. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Chandrakant Bhandari, the CMD, commented, ''Purity is one crucial attribute and we are committed to delivering purest and unadulterated Indian spices. From the procurement itself, we buy only natural ingredients and follow compliances as per the global standards.'' Vasant's contribution has been recognized by the reputed industry and state bodies. Vasant has received ''The Best Hygiene Solutions Award'' by ASSOCHAMand ''Gujarat Brand Leader Award'' by ABP Asmita. With all the necessary industry affiliations and certifications under its belt such as AGMARK, FSSAI, ISO, Spice Board, APEDA, and BRC compliant plant, Vasant has established itself firmly and is all set to grow fast and grow right. Vasant Masala aims to be an indispensable companion in every kitchen by flavouring authentic and delicious Indian cuisine. Mr. Bhandari highlighted the tagline 'Shuddhata Aisi, Mamta Jaisi.' - mentioning the essence of purity and warmth, that the brand delivers to its connoisseurs.

The brand has also come forward for numerous corporate social responsibilities. Taking ahead the purity and health attribute and with a mission to create ''Healthy Child – Healthy India'', the brand has taken the onus to provide supplementary nutrition to the expecting mothers from 10 villages in Dahod district. Additionally, the brand has been active in collection and disposal of plastic waste in an environment friendly way from 4 villages near its Dehgam factory. Plus a regular plantation drive is also undertaken as a contribution towards improving the environment.

In addition to producing quality spices, the new manufacturing unit is supporting in generating employment opportunities for the residents of surrounding villages.

About Vasant Masala The name 'Vasant' is an inspiration from Smt. Vasantiben Bhandari – wife of Shri Bapulal Bhandari, the founder. The journey of Vasant Masala began in 1970 when Shri Bapulal Bhandari started Vasant Gruh Udyog in Jhalod, a small village in Gujarat. And over the last 5 decades the company has 200+ distributors and 40,000 retailers selling Vasant Masala products to millions of families across Gujarat, Rajasthan, and MP. Their key products are Basic Spices, Blended Spices, Whole Masala, Powder Masala, and Asafoetida. Vasant Masala is exported to countries like the UK, Australia, and USA & Africa as well, where it is spreading fast due to its unmatched quality.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1757873/Vasant_Masala.jpg PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)