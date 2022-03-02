Left Menu

Ryanair's O'Leary says bookings can withstand Ukraine crisis

Updated: 02-03-2022 15:05 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 14:50 IST
Michael O'Leary Image Credit: Flickr
Russia's invasion of Ukraine will not have a dramatic impact on airline bookings in eastern Europe so long as the war does not escalate and spread, Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary said on Wednesday.

Asked about the impact of the war on demand to fly to and around eastern Europe, O'Leary told reporters: "I think you will not have a dramatic impact on bookings as long as the period of war doesn't escalate and spread elsewhere."

O'Leary said that industry short-haul capacity would be down around 10% this summer, driving higher fares, adding that Ryanair would not introduce fuel charges for the summer.

