TN: Power loom weavers resume work after calling off strike

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 02-03-2022 15:13 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 14:55 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nearly two lakh power looms in Coimbatore and Tirupur districts started functioning on Wednesday following an agreement reached on revising wages.

The power loom unit owners were on an indefinite strike from January 9 demanding implementation of a government order issued in November last year on revision of wages from master weavers, for whom they were working, which came into force in December 2021.

The power looms spread over Somanur, Karumathyampatti, Paduvampalli, Kittampalayam, Thottipalyam and Sulur in Coimbatore district along with Palladam and nearby areas in Tirupur district had demanded 23 per cent increase for Somanur variety and 20 per cent for other fabrics.

A section of power loom units in Tirupur district had withdrawn the strike a fortnight ago.

The indefinite strike was called off following an agreement reached in tripartite talks with the district administration and labour department on Tuesday, by which Somanur variety will be given 19 per cent and other fabrics 15 per cent increase in wages, which will come into effect from this month. The last wage revision was in 2014.

The looms started functioning from the morning with local workers, while those from other districts are expected to return to work.

Nearly five lakh people are engaged as workers in the power loom units in the two districts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

