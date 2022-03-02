Left Menu

Gold jewellery worth Rs 12 crore seized from 4 train passengers in Bhubaneswar

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 02-03-2022 15:33 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 15:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Government Railway Police (GRP) on Wednesday seized 32 kilogrammes of gold jewellery valued at Rs 12 crore from four passengers of the Mumbai-Bhubaneswar Konark Express here, an official said.

The four, who were residents of Mumbai, are being interrogated as they failed to produce any valid document for possessing the huge quantity of jewellery.

"It appears they were bringing the gold ornaments to deliver to some local shops," the senior GRP official said.

The four passengers came to Bhubaneswar from Mumbai with four bags, each containing 8 kg of gold ornaments. They were working at the behest of a section of gold merchants based in Mumbai, he said.

