Left Menu

Govt may review LIC IPO timing due to Russia-Ukraine conflict

The government is likely to review the timing of the proposed initial public offering (IPO) of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) depending on the impact of the Russia-Ukraine crisis on the Indian equities markets, official sources said on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2022 15:44 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 15:32 IST
Govt may review LIC IPO timing due to Russia-Ukraine conflict
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The government is likely to review the timing of the proposed initial public offering (IPO) of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) depending on the impact of the Russia-Ukraine crisis on the Indian equities markets, official sources said on Wednesday. "Ideally, we would like to go ahead as per the plan, but if the Russia-Ukraine tensions continue to escalate, the timing would be reviewed," an official source in the Finance Ministry said.

The Finance Ministry will soon take a call on the timing of the LIC IPO in a meeting with the stakeholders. Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine last week, Indian markets have faced volatility like other markets and government officials fear foreign and domestic investors may shy away from buying shares of the insurance company.

The review could impact the timing of the mega public offering, estimated to be India's largest, which made up the biggest portion of the country's asset-sale program aimed at stanching the budget deficit for the year through March 31, 2022. The government has earlier announced that the IPO of LIC would be completed in the current financial year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japan
2
Science News Roundup: Ukraine gets Starlink internet terminals; Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex' and more

Science News Roundup: Ukraine gets Starlink internet terminals; Scientists p...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; Breakthrough gene-editing technology belongs to Harvard, MIT -U.S. tribunal and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global
4
Nerve damage may explain some cases of long COVID -U.S. study

Nerve damage may explain some cases of long COVID -U.S. study

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022