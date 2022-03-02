Ukraine war: 16 of 50 Nagpur students return, others awaiting evacuation, say officials

Sixteen of the 50 Nagpur students stranded in war-torn Ukraine have reached India, while just one girl student is still held up in badly-affected Kharkiv city, an official said here on Wednesday.

Most of the students from here have managed to move out of Ukraine capital Kyiv as well amid heavy fighting, he added.

''There were 50 students from Nagpur in Ukraine. Eight of these reached the city on February 23 and another eight reached today. The remaining students are at the borders of Romania, Hungary and Poland waiting to board flights to India,'' District Disaster Management Officer Ankush Gawande told PTI.

''Of the two girl students in Kharkiv, one managed to get to Kyiv while the other is still held up at the railway station there and is trying to reach the border. We are communicating with students held up in the war-torn country,'' Gawande added.

Nagpur-resident Vanshree Ramteke told PTI his daughter had managed to leave Kyiv and reach the border with Romania, and is waiting to catch a flight along with several other students.

Another resident, Rama Pengunda, said his kin Laxmi managed to leave Kyiv when curfew was lifted on Monday, went to the Romanian border along with a group of 30 to 50 fellow students and is now in the camp office in Bucharest.

The brother of medical student Prachita Bhoyar told PTI she had reached Poland safely on Tuesday, while a kin of Mahek Ukey said the latter undertook 20-hour train and bus journeys to reach Budapest, the capital of Hungary, safely.

Officials said eight persons, comprising six medical students and two workers, of which five are from Bhandara and three from Gondia, are waiting to be evacuated to India.

Bhandara District Disaster Management Officer Abhishek Naamdas and his Gondia counterpart Rajan Choubey said two of these persons are taking shelter near the Hungary border and the rest are in safe homes near a Romanian airport.

They hail from Mohadi, Tumsar, Lakhni, Bhandara and Tirora tehsils, and one student has arrived in Delhi during the day from Hungary, Choubey said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)