Ukraine central bank asks IMF, G7 to limit Russian and Belarussian access
Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 02-03-2022 17:04 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 16:48 IST
The Ukrainian central bank on Wednesday asked the International Monetary Fund and the Group of Seven major economies to limit the participation of Russian and Belarussian representatives in their activities.
This would include banning them from attending meetings this spring of the IMF and the World Bank group, it said in a statement.
