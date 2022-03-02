Left Menu

Income Tax refunds of over Rs 1.83 lakh cr issued so far this fiscal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2022 17:08 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 16:55 IST
Income Tax refunds of over Rs 1.83 lakh cr issued so far this fiscal
Representative Image
The income tax department on Wednesday said it has issued refunds worth over Rs 1.83 lakh crore to more than 2.09 crore taxpayers so far this fiscal.

This includes 1.70 crore refunds of the 2020-21 fiscal ended March 31, 2021, amounting to Rs 34,202.31 crore.

''CBDT issues refunds of over Rs 1,83,579 crore to more than 2.09 crore taxpayers from 1st Apr, 2021 to 28th Feb, 2022,'' the I-T department tweeted.

The refund includes personal income tax refunds of Rs 65,938 crore issued to over 2.07 crore individuals and corporate tax refunds of over Rs 1.17 lakh crore in 2.30 lakh cases.

