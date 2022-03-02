Left Menu

Trivitron Healthcare acquires US-based The Kennedy Company

Medical technology firm Trivitron Healthcare on Wednesday said it has acquired US-based The Kennedy Company, a leading manufacturer of radiation shielding materials and acoustic barrier products. Trivitron Healthcare has presence across various segments, including medical imaging, in-vitro diagnostics, radiation protection, newborn screening, critical care and cardio-respiratory solutions.

Medical technology firm Trivitron Healthcare on Wednesday said it has acquired US-based The Kennedy Company, a leading manufacturer of radiation shielding materials and acoustic barrier products. Financial details were not disclosed. ''This acquisition will make Trivitron one of the very few fully vertically integrated radiation protection manufacturers in the world, with in-house capabilities for core material research and manufacturing,'' Trivitron Healthcare's Chairman & Managing Director GSK Velu said in a statement. With the acquisition, the company will now have manufacturing and R&D presence in India, USA, Finland, Turkey, China and Austria, he added. David R Kennedy, Founder of The Kennedy Company, said the merger will benefit both the entities. Trivitron Healthcare has presence across various segments, including medical imaging, in-vitro diagnostics, radiation protection, newborn screening, critical care and cardio-respiratory solutions. PTI MSS AJ RAM

