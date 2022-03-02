Left Menu

Hero MotoCorp shares decline over 4 pc after sales data

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2022 17:11 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 17:01 IST
Hero MotoCorp shares decline over 4 pc after sales data
Hero MotoCorp Image Credit: Twitter (@HeroMotoCorp)
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of Hero MotoCorp on Wednesday tumbled over 4 percent after the company reported a 29 percent decline in total sales in February.

The stock declined 4.29 percent to settle at Rs 2,427.50 on the BSE. During the day, it tanked 4.51 percent to Rs 2,421.80.

At the NSE, it tumbled 4.08 percent to settle at Rs 2,432.

Two-wheeler market leader Hero MotoCorp had on Tuesday reported a 29 percent decline in total wholesales at 3,58,254 units in February.

The company had dispatched 5,05,467 units in the same month of 2021, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.

Domestic sales were also down 31.57 percent at 3,31,462 units last month compared to 4,84,433 units in February 2021.

Motorcycle sales last month stood at 3,38,454 units compared to 4,63,723 units in the same month last year.

Scooter sales also slipped to 19,800 units against 41,744 units in the year-ago month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japan
2
Science News Roundup: Ukraine gets Starlink internet terminals; Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex' and more

Science News Roundup: Ukraine gets Starlink internet terminals; Scientists p...

 Global
3
Nerve damage may explain some cases of long COVID -U.S. study

Nerve damage may explain some cases of long COVID -U.S. study

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; Breakthrough gene-editing technology belongs to Harvard, MIT -U.S. tribunal and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022