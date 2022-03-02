UCO Bank extends partnership with Fisdom; to offer demat account, stockbroking services

State-owned UCO Bank has extended the fintech partnership with Fisdom to include demat account and stockbroking services, pension funds and tax filing, with an objective to offer customers a three-in-one personal banking experience.

The extension suite will be offered through UCO Bank's mobile banking application, UCO mBanking Plus, and will gradually be accessible through its internet banking platform also, Fisdom said in a statement on Wednesday.

UCO Bank customers will now be able to learn about, invest in, track the performance of and redeem from a variety of instruments, it said. ''This new initiative with Fisdom will help the bank to provide new-age digital wealth products to customers at the click of a button thereby helping them in all their financial needs,'' Ajay Vyas, executive director of UCO Bank, said.

Fisdom's partners include Indian Bank, UCO Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, Karnataka Bank, and City Union Bank.

''We look forward to building more features, offering more products and including incremental service propositions for the customers in association with UCO Bank,'' Rakesh Singh, CEO (broking) of Fisdom, said.

Fisdom is a brand operated under legal entity Finwizard Technology Pvt Ltd.

UCO Bank has more than 3,000 branches across the country.

