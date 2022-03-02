Left Menu

Hundreds trespass border into Spanish city in North Africa

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 02-03-2022 17:28 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 17:28 IST
Authorities in a Spanish city in North Africa said Wednesday that hundreds of migrants crossed the fences separating the tiny enclave of Melilla from Morocco.

The Spanish government representative in Melilla, Sabrina Moh, said she was surprised over 2,000 people had attempted the crossing, one of the highest numbers on record.

Moh told local radio station Cadena COPE that authorities were not certain how many had actually entered the city and whether anybody was injured.

“Everything has happened really fast,” she said.

COPE posted videos online showing jubilant men celebrating, some of them covered in blood, as their made their way to a migrant center in Melilla with the capacity to host 480 people.

People fleeing poverty or violence, many of them from sub-Saharan parts of Africa, tend to gather for weeks or even months in the vicinity of Melilla and Ceuta, another Spanish city that borders Morocco, waiting for an opportunity to cross over to the Spanish territories. From there, they typically try to continue their trip to the Spanish mainland and other parts of continental Europe.

