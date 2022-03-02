Government receives 26 bids for 11 coal mines

The Ministry of Coal said on Wednesday it has received 26 bids for 11 coal mines that have been put for sale under the fourth tranche of auction. "The process of the fourth tranche of the auction of coal mines for sale of coal was launched by the Nominated Authority, Ministry of Coal on December 16, 2021. The last date of submission of technical bid was February 28, 2022. As part of the auction process, technical bids comprising of online and offline bid documents were opened here today (March 02, 2022) at 10 am onwards in the presence of the bidders," the Ministry of Coal said in a statement.

"The online bids were decrypted and opened electronically in the presence of the bidders. Subsequently, sealed envelopes containing offline bid documents were also opened in the presence of bidders. The entire process was displayed on the screen for the bidders," it said. The ministry said 26 bids have been received (both online and offline) against 11 coal mines. Two or more bids have been received for five coal mines.

The highest number of eight bids has been received for Gare Palma IV/6 coal mine. Utkal B1 and B2 coal mines received six bids. "The bids will be evaluated by a multi-disciplinary Technical Evaluation Committee and technically qualified bidders would be shortlisted for participation in the electronic auction to be conducted on MSTC portal from March 24, 2022," the Ministry of Coal said. (ANI)

