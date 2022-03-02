Wizz keeps Russia flights suspended, says has evacuation plan for Ukraine planes
"With the closure of Ukrainian, Moldovan and Russian airspace, the Company has suspended all flights to and from Ukraine and Russia while operating Moldova flights out of Iasi, Romania.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Wizz Air on Wednesday said it had suspended all flights to and from Ukraine and Russia, and was working to evacuate staff and planes still in Ukraine after Russia invaded last week. Wizz on Saturday said that flights to and from Russia had been suspended temporarily.
"As the only EU airline to have bases and aircraft based in Ukraine, with three aircraft located in Kyiv and one aircraft in Lviv, we have an evacuation plan ready to bring the assets out of the country when it is safe to do so," Wizz said. "With the closure of Ukrainian, Moldovan and Russian airspace, the Company has suspended all flights to and from Ukraine and Russia while operating Moldova flights out of Iasi, Romania. We will continue to review the suspensions as the situation unfolds."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
NATO to consider new troops on southeastern flank amid Russian threat
Japan minister: Sanctions are among possible steps if Russia invades Ukraine
US warns Russia of 'severe consequences' if it invades Ukraine
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia markets slip, investors mull potential impact of Russia invading Ukraine
WRAPUP 9-Ukraine president calls for 'day of unity' for Feb. 16, day some believe Russia could invade