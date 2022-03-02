Left Menu

Wizz keeps Russia flights suspended, says has evacuation plan for Ukraine planes

"With the closure of Ukrainian, Moldovan and Russian airspace, the Company has suspended all flights to and from Ukraine and Russia while operating Moldova flights out of Iasi, Romania.

Reuters | London | Updated: 02-03-2022 18:35 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 17:56 IST
Wizz Air on Wednesday said it had suspended all flights to and from Ukraine and Russia, and was working to evacuate staff and planes still in Ukraine after Russia invaded last week. Wizz on Saturday said that flights to and from Russia had been suspended temporarily.

"As the only EU airline to have bases and aircraft based in Ukraine, with three aircraft located in Kyiv and one aircraft in Lviv, we have an evacuation plan ready to bring the assets out of the country when it is safe to do so," Wizz said. "With the closure of Ukrainian, Moldovan and Russian airspace, the Company has suspended all flights to and from Ukraine and Russia while operating Moldova flights out of Iasi, Romania. We will continue to review the suspensions as the situation unfolds."

