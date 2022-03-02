Left Menu

Ukraine conflict could hit food supplies, worsening Yemen hunger crisis

Potential disruption to global wheat supplies after Russia's invasion of Ukraine is raising concerns that war-torn Yemen's hunger crisis and food price inflation could deepen, with some Yemenis rushing to buy flour.

Reuters | Sanaa | Updated: 02-03-2022 18:25 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 18:09 IST
Ukraine conflict could hit food supplies, worsening Yemen hunger crisis
Representative Image. (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Yemen

Potential disruption to global wheat supplies after Russia's invasion of Ukraine is raising concerns that war-torn Yemen's hunger crisis and food price inflation could deepen, with some Yemenis rushing to buy flour. The World Food Program (WFP) this week said the Ukraine crisis is likely to further increase fuel and food prices, especially grains, in import-dependent Yemen where food costs have more than doubled in many areas in the past year.

Russia and Ukraine account for about 29% of global wheat exports and interruption to that flow is pushing up global prices. Conflict and inflation in Yemen have pushed millions to the brink of famine.

"People are now rushing to purchase, people are on alert, anticipating a crisis," said wholesaler Mohammed al-Nimri in Yemen's capital Sanaa. "They are taking, ten, twenty sacks." Flour importer Mahran Al-Qadi said they had stocks, but people were panic buying. "Some merchants have even raised prices after seeing the great demand."

Seven years of conflict have divided Yemen between an internationally recognised government in the southern city of Aden, and the Iran-aligned Houthi group in Sanaa. The Aden government on Tuesday held a meeting on food supplies and said there were four months of wheat and other basic goods stocks.

The Houthis' deputy industry minister Muhammad al-Hashemi told Reuters the administration had several months of wheat stocks and more were coming from outside Ukraine and Russia. Concerns about supplies come on top of a deteriorating hunger situation in Yemen and amid a shortfall in aid funding.

The WFP has since January cut rations for 8 million of the 13 million people it feeds a month, with warnings of more cuts. "We have no choice but to take food from the hungry to feed the starving," WFP head David Beasley said.

Sweden and Switzerland will co-host a donor conference on March 16 to fund the U.N.'s 2022 Humanitarian Response Plan, which in 2021 was only 58% funded.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japan
2
Science News Roundup: Ukraine gets Starlink internet terminals; Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex' and more

Science News Roundup: Ukraine gets Starlink internet terminals; Scientists p...

 Global
3
Nerve damage may explain some cases of long COVID -U.S. study

Nerve damage may explain some cases of long COVID -U.S. study

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; Breakthrough gene-editing technology belongs to Harvard, MIT -U.S. tribunal and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022