Tata Motors commences bookings for Altroz DCA
Tata Motors on Wednesday said it has commenced bookings for the Altroz DCA, the dual-clutch automatic version of the premium hatchback. Altroz DCA comes with a wet clutch transmission, which ensures the best performance for all driving conditions.Altroz is the companys first vehicle which is based on the ALFA Agile Light Flexible Advanced architecture.
- Country:
- India
Tata Motors on Wednesday said it has commenced bookings for the Altroz DCA, the dual-clutch automatic version of the premium hatchback. The bookings for Altroz DCA can be done at all authorised dealerships of the company with an amount of Rs 21,000 and deliveries for the same will start from mid-March, the auto major said in a statement. The new version will be available in top three variants of Altroz -- XT, XZ and XZ+ of 1.2 litre petrol engine.
''Taking our success story further, we wanted to delight our customers by introducing a world-class automatic transmission to the line-up in the form of the Altroz DCA,'' Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles' Vice President for Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, Rajan Amba noted. Altroz DCA comes with a wet clutch transmission, which ensures the best performance for all driving conditions.
Altroz is the company's first vehicle which is based on the ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) architecture.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Tata Motors drives in Kaziranga Editions across SUV line-up
Super Cassettes Industries moves Delhi HC seeking injunction against Tata Motors over alleged trademark infringement
Tata Motors domestic sales rise 27 pc to 73,875 units in Feb
Chip woes continue to hobble auto dispatches in Feb; Tata Motors, M&M buck trend
Tata Motors launches four variants of Nexon top trims