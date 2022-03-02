Left Menu

Local people were helpful but Ukrainian officials kicked Indians, says UP student on return

The Romanian Army even fired in the air, she said.After this, the Ukraine officials kicked the Indian students who had fallen down and they were also dragged, she said, adding that the citizens of Ukraine, however, were very helpful.We then got entry into Romania and were given food, water and a blanket.

PTI | Shahdol | Updated: 02-03-2022 18:24 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 18:24 IST
Local people were helpful but Ukrainian officials kicked Indians, says UP student on return
  • Country:
  • India

Indians trying to leave Ukraine were ''kicked'' and ''dragged'' by officials at the country’s border, a student has claimed while adding that the local people were very helpful to them.

Anshika, a third-year MBBS student in Ukraine’s Vinnytsia, landed in Delhi at around 11 pm on Tuesday and arrived home in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur on Wednesday.

''I had given up all hopes of returning to India as the situation there was grave. All of us were consoling each other and sharing the pain,'' Anshika told PTI.

While she is thousands of kilometres away from the war-torn country, the sound of siren blaring gives her the chills bringing back haunting memories of the devastation caused in the city along the Southern Bug river she once called home.

According to her father Ameer Singh Yadav, who is a college principal, Anshika cannot stand the sound of a loud horn or a siren.

Talking about her escape, Anshika said, on February 26, she along with 50 other students boarded a bus from Vinnytsia to Chernivtsi and reached there at night after travelling for about 10 hours. Without waiting for dawn, they walked six kilometres to reach the Romanian border.

“The sound of firing made us afraid. We were walking towards the Romania border and praying to God. In the desperation to cross the border, some students fell down and got hurt and were unable to walk. However, they carried on after taking the help of others,” she said.

''At the border, the Ukrainian officials made those coming from Ternopil and Ivano cities cross the border first and it was then that someone pushed the students, injuring a girl. The Romanian Army even fired in the air,'' she said.

''After this, the Ukraine officials kicked the Indian students who had fallen down and they were also dragged,” she said, adding that the citizens of Ukraine, however, were very helpful.

“We then got entry into Romania and were given food, water and a blanket. Their (Romanians) behaviour was much better,'' she said.

TRENDING

1
Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japan
2
Science News Roundup: Ukraine gets Starlink internet terminals; Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex' and more

Science News Roundup: Ukraine gets Starlink internet terminals; Scientists p...

 Global
3
Nerve damage may explain some cases of long COVID -U.S. study

Nerve damage may explain some cases of long COVID -U.S. study

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; Breakthrough gene-editing technology belongs to Harvard, MIT -U.S. tribunal and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022