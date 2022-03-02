MP: 35 injured after speeding bus overturns in Singrauli

Left Menu

At least 35 passengers were injured, four of them seriously, after a speeding bus overturned in Madhya Pradeshs Singrauli district on Wednesday, police said.The accident took place near Gurjar Dhaba under Jiyawan police station area, about 50 km from the district headquarters, in the morning, an official said.As many 35 passengers of the private bus heading to Waidhan from Sidhi were injured in the accident, said Kapoor Tripathi, the in-charge of Jiyawan police station.

PTI | Singrauli | Updated: 02-03-2022 18:49 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 18:49 IST
At least 35 passengers were injured, four of them seriously, after a speeding bus overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli district on Wednesday, police said.

The accident took place near Gurjar Dhaba under Jiyawan police station area, about 50 km from the district headquarters, in the morning, an official said.

As many 35 passengers of the private bus heading to Waidhan from Sidhi were injured in the accident, said Kapoor Tripathi, the in-charge of Jiyawan police station. The injured passengers were provided treatment at Deosar community health centre, while four who were seriously injured were referred to the trauma centre at Waidhan, he said. The driver and conductor of the bus fled from the spot following the accident, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

