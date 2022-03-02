India asks its students to leave Ukraine's Kharkiv based on Russian inputs

India’s foreign ministry on Wednesday issued an advisory to Indian students to urgently leave the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv based on information received from Russia, an official said.

"We have issued this advisory based on inputs that the Russian side has given," foreign ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi told reporters in New Delhi. He did not provide a specific number of Indian students trapped in the city.

A barrage of Russian air and rocket strikes pounded Kharkiv on Wednesday, according to local emergency services and an official.

