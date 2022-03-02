Left Menu

Venezuelan barber mounts mobile shop amid economic crisis

"I couldn't swing it." Iriarte, who has worked at several barbershops during his decade in the business, learned new skills to soup up the van.

Reuters | Updated: 02-03-2022 19:31 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 19:31 IST
Venezuelan barber mounts mobile shop amid economic crisis

Barber Franklin Iriarte had to get creative to survive when Venezuela, reeling from a long-running economic collapse, imposed a nationwide quarantine during the COVID pandemic.

Inspired by YouTube videos of barbers in other countries, the father of two sold his car in August to buy a van that he turned into a mobile barbershop. "I wanted a storefront, but right now what they ask for in rent is equivalent to everything you have," said the 38-year-old. "I couldn't swing it."

Iriarte, who has worked at several barbershops during his decade in the business, learned new skills to soup up the van. He repaired, refurbished and painted it himself over several months, adding chairs and mirrors inside and installing air conditioning.

"It wasn't easy because there were moments when there was no food in the refrigerator," he said. "It was between keeping food in the house and keeping the project going." He started to park it around La Guaira, about 30 kilometers (18.64 miles) from Caracas, in December, and now works Monday through Saturday from around 8 a.m. until as late as 9 p.m.

Venezuela's economy has been faltering for years from high inflation and sanctions against its once-prosperous oil industry, though the government has relaxed some foreign currency controls. While public employees earn a monthly minimum wage of just $3 a month, Iriarte is able to charge $5 a cut because private sector workers generally earn more and many people receive remittances from relatives who have migrated abroad.

Even so, Iriarte said he sometimes offers free haircuts to those who cannot pay. So far, business is good, he said. "Thank God (the business) has been well-received."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japan
2
Science News Roundup: Ukraine gets Starlink internet terminals; Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex' and more

Science News Roundup: Ukraine gets Starlink internet terminals; Scientists p...

 Global
3
Nerve damage may explain some cases of long COVID -U.S. study

Nerve damage may explain some cases of long COVID -U.S. study

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; Breakthrough gene-editing technology belongs to Harvard, MIT -U.S. tribunal and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022