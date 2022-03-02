Left Menu

Ukraine crisis: IndiGo to send 8 evacuation flights to Hungary, Poland, Romania on Thursday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2022 19:38 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 19:33 IST
Ukraine crisis: IndiGo to send 8 evacuation flights to Hungary, Poland, Romania on Thursday
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

IndiGo will send eight flights to Hungary, Poland and Romania on Thursday to evacuate Indians stranded in Ukraine following the Russian military offensive.

India is evacuating its citizens stranded in Ukraine from its neighbouring countries such as Romania, Hungary and Poland as the Ukrainian airspace has been shut down since February 24.

''Two flights each will be operated via Istanbul, from Delhi to Budapest (Hungary) and Rzeszow (Poland); and two flights each will operate from Mumbai to Bucharest (Romania) and Suceawa (Romania) via Istanbul on Thursday,'' IndiGo's statement said on Wednesday.

IndiGo said that while eight evacuation flights will depart from India on Thursday, its six repatriation flights will arrive in India on the same day.

Since February 28, IndiGo's six evacuation flights have arrived in India with over 1,300 Indians.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japan
2
Science News Roundup: Ukraine gets Starlink internet terminals; Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex' and more

Science News Roundup: Ukraine gets Starlink internet terminals; Scientists p...

 Global
3
Nerve damage may explain some cases of long COVID -U.S. study

Nerve damage may explain some cases of long COVID -U.S. study

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; Breakthrough gene-editing technology belongs to Harvard, MIT -U.S. tribunal and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022