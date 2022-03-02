Ukraine crisis: IndiGo to send 8 evacuation flights to Hungary, Poland, Romania on Thursday
IndiGo will send eight flights to Hungary, Poland and Romania on Thursday to evacuate Indians stranded in Ukraine following the Russian military offensive.
India is evacuating its citizens stranded in Ukraine from its neighbouring countries such as Romania, Hungary and Poland as the Ukrainian airspace has been shut down since February 24.
''Two flights each will be operated via Istanbul, from Delhi to Budapest (Hungary) and Rzeszow (Poland); and two flights each will operate from Mumbai to Bucharest (Romania) and Suceawa (Romania) via Istanbul on Thursday,'' IndiGo's statement said on Wednesday.
IndiGo said that while eight evacuation flights will depart from India on Thursday, its six repatriation flights will arrive in India on the same day.
Since February 28, IndiGo's six evacuation flights have arrived in India with over 1,300 Indians.
