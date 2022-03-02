Left Menu

Vedanta pays out dividend for third time this year

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2022 19:37 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 19:37 IST
Billionaire Anil Agarwal's Vedanta Ltd will pay a dividend to investors for the third time this financial year as a rally in commodity prices boosts its earnings.

Vedanta will pay the third interim dividend of Rs 13 per equity share or 1,300 per cent for the fiscal year 2021-22, the company said in a stock exchange filing.

This will amount to a payout of Rs 4,832 crore.

In January, the firm had paid out 1,350 per cent dividend. This was on top of Rs 18.50 a share payout as first interim dividend in September last year.

The payout will help the company's London-based promoter Vedanta Resources, which holds 69.68 per cent stake in the firm.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

