189 Indian students who reached Slovakia from Ukraine to fly home tonight: Rijiju

Nearly 200 Indian students who reached Slovakia from war-hit Ukraine will fly home tonight, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Wednesday.

Rijiju, one of the four Union ministers sent to coordinate the evacuation of Indians from Ukraine, reached the Slovakian city of Kosice.

''Good to see huge relief in the faces of our students who have reached Slovakia from Ukraine. All of them are given proper care and kept near Košice in Slovakia,'' he tweeted.

He added that ''189 of them are leaving tonight for India''.

Besides Rijiju, ministers Hardeep Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Gen V K Singh (retd) are the four special envoys sent to neighbouring countries of Ukraine to coordinate the evacuation mission and help the Indian students.

The ministers have been sent as part of 'Operation Ganga' to fly out Indian citizens stranded in Ukraine.

Rijiju also shared a video of students who said they were housed comfortably. They also thanked the government for the evacuation exercise.

The law minister reached Slovakia on a SpiceJet flight sent to pull out Indians who reached the country by road from Ukraine. PTI NAB SRY

