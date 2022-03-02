Left Menu

U.S. says airspace ban for Russian airlines to begin at 9 p.m. EST

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-03-2022 19:51 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 19:48 IST
U.S. says airspace ban for Russian airlines to begin at 9 p.m. EST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Department of Transportation and Federal Aviation Administration said orders blocking Russian aircraft and airlines from entering and using all U.S. airspace take effect at 9 p.m EST Wednesday (0200 GMT Thursday).

This includes passenger and cargo flights, and scheduled as well as charter flights. The Transportation Department said it was taking the action after it "was directed by President Biden in response to Russia's further invasion of Ukraine."

The Transportation Department said https://t.co/YO5NCTEHn5 Russian carriers and operators "with aircraft on the ground in the United States may request authority" to conduct flights "necessary for their aircraft to depart the United States."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japan
2
Science News Roundup: Ukraine gets Starlink internet terminals; Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex' and more

Science News Roundup: Ukraine gets Starlink internet terminals; Scientists p...

 Global
3
Nerve damage may explain some cases of long COVID -U.S. study

Nerve damage may explain some cases of long COVID -U.S. study

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; Breakthrough gene-editing technology belongs to Harvard, MIT -U.S. tribunal and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022