Coal India arm NCL set to cross 119 mt production target for FY'22

Coal India's subsidiary Northern Coalfields Ltd is set to cross its production target of 119 million tonne for the current fiscal, and an aim of making a capital expenditure of Rs 1,640 crore remains on track, officials said on Wednesday. The miner had on Tuesday produced 5.67 lakh tonne of the dry fuel, the highest single-day count since its inception, and the total output in the 2021-22 financial year so far stood at 110.5 million tonne (mt), up by six per cent on a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis, he said.

"Given the trend, we expect to cross the production target of 119 mt. We operate 10 fully mechanised open cast mines in Singrauli and Sonbhadra. Our annual off-take target is 126.5 mt and it stands at 114.74 mt till now with 16.37 per cent y-o-y growth.," a company official told PTI.

NCL chairman and managing director Bhola Singh congratulated employees for their efforts to increase production and dispatch, and said the miner has tremendous potential to establish new records on the two fronts.

He also reiterated the state-run company's focus on safety, environment, and quality first approach during mining of coal.

"Of its capital expenditure (capex) target of Rs 1,640 crore in the current year, the company has already spent Rs 1,498 crore. The capex is being deployed towards mine infrastructure, equipment and land acquisition," the official said.

Three projects, namely Jayant, Jhingurda, and Kakri, have achieved their annual coal production target for FY 2021-22, another NCL official said. Jayant is one of the mega mines and the target was to produce 22 mt from there, while the company was looking at 2.03 mt from Jhingurda and two mt from Kakri for the year.

The miner is also taking initiative to become a net-zero company with the establishment of a 50-MW solar plant in Nigahi area and a slew of green energy projects in upcoming years, the official added.

