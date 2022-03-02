Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2022 19:54 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 19:52 IST
Four C-17 planes with 800 Indian evacuees from Ukraine to arrive in Delhi on Thursday
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four C-17 aircraft of the Indian Air Force with approximately 800 evacuees from Ukraine will be landing at the Hindon airbase here on Thursday, sources said.

India has been evacuating its citizens through special flights from Ukraine's western neighbours such as Romania, Hungary and Poland as the Ukrainian airspace has been shut since February 24 due to the Russian military offensive.

The IAF planes are also coming from these neighbouring countries only, sources mentioned.

Four IAF aircraft with approximately 800 Indian evacuees will land at the Hindon airbase between 1.30 AM and 8 AM on Thursday, the sources added.

Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt will receive the Indian evacuees at the airbase, they said.

