Left Menu

COAI, GSMA sign pact to advance mobile telecommunications in India

Industry bodies COAI and GSMA on Wednesday announced signing a pact to advance mobile telecommunications in India and collaborate on areas of mutual interest.The memorandum of understanding MoU was signed in Barcelona by COAI Director-General S P Kochhar and GSMA Head Asia-Pacific Julian Gorman.In a joint statement issued here, the two bodies said they have come together once again to work and collaborate on areas of mutual interest.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2022 19:54 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 19:54 IST
COAI, GSMA sign pact to advance mobile telecommunications in India
  • Country:
  • India

Industry bodies COAI and GSMA on Wednesday announced signing a pact to advance mobile telecommunications in India and collaborate on ''areas of mutual interest''.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed in Barcelona by COAI Director-General S P Kochhar and GSMA Head (Asia-Pacific) Julian Gorman.

In a joint statement issued here, the two bodies said they have ''come together once again to work and collaborate on areas of mutual interest. COAI and GSMA have signed a memorandum of understanding to advance mobile telecommunications in India''.

The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) and GSMA have a common objective to support the advancement of world-class mobile infrastructure, products and services.

The objective is also to deliver the benefits of innovative and affordable mobile communication services to the people of India, the statement said.

GSMA will provide insights on global events and best-practice planning. On the other hand, COAI will provide local intelligence on current and upcoming policy/regulatory issues and initiatives that may have implications for the mobile industry, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japan
2
Science News Roundup: Ukraine gets Starlink internet terminals; Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex' and more

Science News Roundup: Ukraine gets Starlink internet terminals; Scientists p...

 Global
3
Nerve damage may explain some cases of long COVID -U.S. study

Nerve damage may explain some cases of long COVID -U.S. study

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; Breakthrough gene-editing technology belongs to Harvard, MIT -U.S. tribunal and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022