US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher as Powell says rate hikes on track
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-03-2022 20:04 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 20:02 IST
U.S. stock indexes opened higher on Wednesday after a bruising start to the week, as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled the central bank would start raising rates this month despite uncertainties stemming from the Ukraine crisis.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 84.56 points, or 0.25%, at the open to 33,379.51.
The S&P 500 opened higher by 16.30 points, or 0.38%, at 4,322.56, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 65.07 points, or 0.48%, to 13,597.53 at the opening bell.
