9 students belonging to U'khand arrive in Delhi from Ukraine

Nine students belonging to Uttarakhand, who were evacuated from war-torn Ukraine, arrived at the Delhi airport on Wednesday, while more are expected to reach later tonight, the chief ministers office said.They came in separate flights since 8 am, it said.Three more flights carrying students, including those from Uttarakhand, may arrive later tonight, the chief ministers officer said.

Nine students belonging to Uttarakhand, who were evacuated from war-torn Ukraine, arrived at the Delhi airport on Wednesday, while more are expected to reach later tonight, the chief minister's office said.

They came in separate flights since 8 am, it said.

Three more flights carrying students, including those from Uttarakhand, may arrive later tonight, the chief minister's officer said. A total of 37 students from the hill state have returned home from Ukraine since the crisis began in that country. As many as 282 students and professionals were stuck in Ukraine.

The first batch of 10 students studying in Ukraine had returned on Sunday. Chief Secretary in-charge Radha Raturi has asked all district magistrates to stay in constant touch with the parents and guardians of the stranded students.

Details of stranded students and their current location should be shared with Uttarakhand's resident commissioner stationed in Delhi from time to time so that the information is quickly shared with the Ministry of External Affairs, she directed officials.

