India-Canada trade pact: DPIIT seeks stakeholders' views on IPR

The commerce and industry ministry has sought views of stakeholders on intellectual property rights IPR issues in light of the proposed India-Canada free trade agreement. The department is currently engaging in a scoping and contouring exercise for the IPR chapter under the proposed trade agreement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2022 21:31 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 21:31 IST
The commerce and industry ministry has sought views of stakeholders on intellectual property rights (IPR) issues in light of the proposed India-Canada free trade agreement. In a communication to stakeholders, interest groups, industries and the general public, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) said India and Canada are discussing a trade agreement, which has a possibility of an interim agreement on a wide range of areas of mutual interest. The agreement may include a separate chapter/track on IPRs, it said. ''The department is currently engaging in a scoping and contouring exercise for the IPR chapter under the proposed trade agreement. Therefore, it is requested to convey other areas and issues of interest/key ask for the domestic stakeholders related with IPRs,'' it said. The DPIIT has provided a set of questions on which it has sought the comments till March 21. The questions include ''what would you want the government to focus on with respect to IPRs in its collaborative efforts with Canada and why?''.

