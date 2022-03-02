HIGHLIGHTS AT 9:30 PM

Following are the top stories at 9:30 pm: NATION DEL90 UKRAINE-EMBASSY-3RDLD-LEAVE Leave Kharkiv immediately, walk if cannot find vehicles Indian embassy in Ukraine New Delhi: Amid heavy fighting around Kharkiv, India on Wednesday asked all its citizens stranded in the city to leave immediately for three safe zones that are in the range of up to 16 km from there.

DEL94 PM-UKRAINE-MEETING PM to chair high-level meeting on Ukraine issue tonight New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called a high-level meeting on Wednesday night on the Ukraine crisis as India steps up its efforts to evacuate its citizens, mostly students, from the country under attack from Russia. ELN14 POLLS-PM 2NDLD UP India will not spare any effort to bring home its citizens from Ukraine: PM Modi Sonbhadra/Ghazipur (UP): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said India has been able to evacuate its citizens from war-hit Ukraine because of its rising power and assured the country that his government will leave no stone unturned for the safe return of all Indians stranded there.

DEL96 MEA-UKRAINE Cities in eastern Ukraine remain areas of concern: MEA on stranded Indians New Delhi: As India steps up efforts to evacuate its citizens from war-hit Ukraine, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Wednesday that efforts are on to reach cities in the eastern part of that country, though it is not easy.

DEL62 DEF-IAF-2NDLD UKRAINE Ukraine crisis: US sanctions on Russia won't affect IAF significantly, says Vice Chief New Delhi: The Indian Air Force (IAF) will not be significantly impacted by the US sanctions on Russia and India's relations with both the countries remain strong, Vice Chief Air Marshal Sandeep Singh said on Wednesday. ELN15 POLLS-UP-SIXTH PHASE-SECURITY UP Polls: Over 1.5 lakh security personnel deployed for sixth phase Lucknow: Gorakhpur City, from where Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is in the fray, is among the nine “sensitive” assembly constituencies in the state going to polls in the sixth phase on Thursday.

CAL18 WB-LDALL CIVIC POLLS TMC steamrolls opposition in civic polls, wins 102 of 108 municipalities Kolkata: Riding on the momentum of its landslide victory in the assembly polls last year, West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress on Wednesday stormed to power in 102 of the 108 municipalities of the state as the opposition BJP suffered a complete rout in the elections that were marred by allegations of widespread rigging. BOM18 MH-UKRAINE-LD MINISTER 6,000 Indians brought back from Ukraine so far; advisories had been issued before conflict started: MoS Muraleedharan Pune: The Indian government had issued advisory to Indian nationals before February 24, asking them to leave Ukraine if it wasn't essential for them to stay on, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said here on Wednesday.

MDS13 KA-UKRAINE-LD STUDENTS Indian student's parent says many Indians stuck at Kharkiv Railway station Haveri: The stranded Indian students are still stuck at the nearest Railway station in Kharkiv in the war-torn Ukraine where they had marched by foot in the morning, a student's father said on Wednesday. LEGAL LGD13 SC-VIRUS-TRIALS COVID: Can we get into area of expertise? SC on data disclosure of clinical trials of vaccines New Delhi: The Supreme Court Wednesday sought to know if it can examine the issue of clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccines which is the domain of experts.

BUSINESS DEL66 BIZ-INDIA-RUSSIA-OIL Exxon's exit from Russia puts OVL in a fix New Delhi: Exxon Mobil Corp's decision to exit Russia has put India's flagship overseas firm ONGC Videsh in a fix as it is a partner in the global energy giant-operated Sakhalin-1 oil fields in Far East Russia, sources said. By Ammar Zaidi DEL95 BIZ-LD TRADE Exports up 22.36 pc to USD 33.81 bn in Feb; trade deficit widens to USD 21.19 bn New Delhi: India's exports rose by 22.36 per cent to USD 33.81 billion in February on account of healthy growth in sectors like engineering, petroleum and chemicals, even as the trade deficit widened to USD 21.19 billion, according to preliminary data released by the commerce ministry on Wednesday.

FOREIGN FGN100 CHINA-RUSSIA-UKRAINE-LD CRISIS China 'extremely concerned' over civilian casualties in Ukraine, Chinese FM Wang tells his Ukrainian counterpart Beijing: China is deeply grieved to see the outbreak of conflict between Ukraine and Russia and ''extremely concerned'' over civilian casualties, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has told his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba and called on Kyiv and Moscow to resolve the raging crisis through negotiations. By KJM Varma FGN97 CHINA-BIDEN-REAX China relieved as Ukraine crisis dominates Biden's first Union address with US focus shifting to Russia Beijing: A relieved China on Wednesday gave Joe Biden's ''don’t bet against the American people'' jibe against his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping a pass as the Ukraine crisis dominated the US President's maiden State of the Union address unlike the previous years where Beijing used to be a major theme. By K J M Varma PTI AAR AAR

