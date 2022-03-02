Left Menu

MP: 1 dead, 22 injured as two buses collide in Ujjain

PTI | Ujjain | Updated: 02-03-2022 21:46 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 21:33 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Two buses collided in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday evening, leaving the driver of the one of the vehicles dead and 22 passengers injured, police said.

The accident took place in Bherukheda when the two buses were going from Neemuch to Indore and Ujjain to Badnagar, City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Divya Shukla said.

''The driver of the bus proceeding to Badnagar, identified as Subhas (45), died. Of the 50 passengers in both buses, 22 were injured,'' Shukla said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

