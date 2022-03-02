MP: 1 dead, 22 injured as two buses collide in Ujjain

Two buses collided in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday evening, leaving the driver of the one of the vehicles dead and 22 passengers injured, police said.

The accident took place in Bherukheda when the two buses were going from Neemuch to Indore and Ujjain to Badnagar, City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Divya Shukla said.

''The driver of the bus proceeding to Badnagar, identified as Subhas (45), died. Of the 50 passengers in both buses, 22 were injured,'' Shukla said.

