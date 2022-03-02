Left Menu

CBIC reduces compliances in import of certain goods at concessional rate of duty

This statement shall also be submitted by the importer electronically on the Common Portal, the statement said.Accepting the demand of the trade, a specific provision has been introduced clarifying the procedure for allowing imported goods for inter-unit transfer.In addition, the importers have been given an option to follow the erstwhile procedure till March 13 so as to facilitate the transition in a smooth and seamless manner.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2022 21:50 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 21:49 IST
The CBIC has reduced compliances required under the customs concessional duty rules and introduced end-to-end automation of the processes, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The Customs (Import of Goods at Concessional Rate of Duty-IGCR) Rules, 2017 provide for procedural safeguards to ensure that the goods imported at a concessional rate of duty, subject to an end-use condition, are used for the specified purpose.

In a statement, the finance ministry said in a significant step towards Atmanirbhar Bharat, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC) has reduced the compliances required under the Customs (Import of Goods at Concessional Rate of Duty-IGCR) Rules, 2017 and introduced end-to-end automation of the procedure involved.

''The online portal has gone live on www.icegate.gov.in today. Importers desirous of availing exemptions linked to these Rules may register on the portal now,'' the statement said.

Based on the feedback from the industry, the procedures were simplified and made paperless and contactless with end-to-end automation.

The changes brought about in the rules include electronic submission of all intimation for claiming exemptions.

''Instead of a quarterly return, for effective monitoring of the use of goods for the intended purposes, a monthly statement has been introduced. This statement shall also be submitted by the importer electronically on the Common Portal,'' the statement said.

Accepting the demand of the trade, a specific provision has been introduced clarifying the procedure for allowing imported goods for inter-unit transfer.

In addition, the importers have been given an option to follow the erstwhile procedure till March 13 so as to facilitate the transition in a smooth and seamless manner.

