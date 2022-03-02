Finnair resumes flights to Tokyo despite detour

Finland's national carrier Finnair will resume four weekly flights to Japanese capital Tokyo despite having to avoid Russian airspace, the company said on Wednesday. Finnair cancelled most of its Asian flights for a week on Sunday in anticipation of Russia's decision to close its airspace to European airlines in response to a similar European Union measure against Russia.

"Japan is one of our most important markets and we want to continue offering safe and reliable connections between Helsinki and Tokyo," Finnair's Chief Commercial Officer Ole Orver said in a statement, adding that Japan is also an important cargo market. Flights from Europe to Asia over Russia have long been a key route for Finnair.

"We continue to evaluate possible alternative routes for our flights to China and South Korea and will communicate on these as soon as the plans are finalised," Orver said.

