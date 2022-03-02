Asking students to leave Ukraine cities 'on foot' bizarre: CPI-M
The CPIM on Wednesday criticised the government over its advisories asking Indian nationals to leave cities of Ukraine on foot if transportation was not available and said such instructions are bizarre and impossible to follow in a war-torn region. Advisories asking Indians to immediately leave war-torn Kharkiv, impossible to follow in these circumstances.
The CPI(M) on Wednesday criticised the government over its advisories asking Indian nationals to leave cities of Ukraine ''on foot'' if transportation was not available and said such instructions are ''bizarre'' and impossible to follow in a war-torn region. Amid heavy fighting around Kharkiv, India asked all its citizens stranded in the city to leave immediately for three safe zones that are in the range of up to 16 km from there.
The embassy asked Indians to proceed to Pisochyn (11 km), Babai (12 km) and Bezlyudivka (16 km) even by foot if they cannot find vehicles or buses. ''Advisories asking Indians to immediately leave war-torn Kharkiv, impossible to follow in these circumstances. Bizarre direction to walk if no transport available, amidst heavy crossfire. Trains running, heavily crowded. Is Embassy exploring alternatives?'' CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said. The Ministry of External Affairs said the embassy asked Indian nationals to leave Kharkiv immediately on the basis of information from the Russian side.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
