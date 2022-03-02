Left Menu

Asking students to leave Ukraine cities 'on foot' bizarre: CPI-M

The CPIM on Wednesday criticised the government over its advisories asking Indian nationals to leave cities of Ukraine on foot if transportation was not available and said such instructions are bizarre and impossible to follow in a war-torn region. Advisories asking Indians to immediately leave war-torn Kharkiv, impossible to follow in these circumstances.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2022 22:17 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 22:16 IST
Asking students to leave Ukraine cities 'on foot' bizarre: CPI-M
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The CPI(M) on Wednesday criticised the government over its advisories asking Indian nationals to leave cities of Ukraine ''on foot'' if transportation was not available and said such instructions are ''bizarre'' and impossible to follow in a war-torn region. Amid heavy fighting around Kharkiv, India asked all its citizens stranded in the city to leave immediately for three safe zones that are in the range of up to 16 km from there.

The embassy asked Indians to proceed to Pisochyn (11 km), Babai (12 km) and Bezlyudivka (16 km) even by foot if they cannot find vehicles or buses. ''Advisories asking Indians to immediately leave war-torn Kharkiv, impossible to follow in these circumstances. Bizarre direction to walk if no transport available, amidst heavy crossfire. Trains running, heavily crowded. Is Embassy exploring alternatives?'' CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said. The Ministry of External Affairs said the embassy asked Indian nationals to leave Kharkiv immediately on the basis of information from the Russian side.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japan
2
Science News Roundup: Ukraine gets Starlink internet terminals; Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex' and more

Science News Roundup: Ukraine gets Starlink internet terminals; Scientists p...

 Global
3
Nerve damage may explain some cases of long COVID -U.S. study

Nerve damage may explain some cases of long COVID -U.S. study

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; Breakthrough gene-editing technology belongs to Harvard, MIT -U.S. tribunal and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022