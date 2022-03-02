Left Menu

Union Minister flags off rail coaches to Lanka

The Minister elaborately discussed about the ongoing capacity augmentation and suggested pro-active measures to improve passenger amenities at railway stations over the jurisdiction of Southern Railway, the release said.Also, she reviewed the progress of installation of CCTV cameras under Nirbhaya Scheme and video surveillance system VSS at railway stations.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 02-03-2022 22:23 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 22:21 IST
Union Minister of State for Railways Darshana Jardosh on Wednesday held a review meeting with officials of Southern Railway and Integral Coach Factory (ICF) here.

Also, he flagged off mainline coaches to Sri Lanka that were made by the ICF.

''Proud to flag off DEMU train coaches to Sri Lanka from ICF, Chennai, and witness PM @Narendra Modi's vision of Make In India fulfilled by @RailMinIndia. These coaches will further strengthen Indo-Lankan relationship & also encourage domestic manufacturing,'' she said in a tweet.

In another tweet, she said, ''The ICF is a complete green production facility which has zero discharge and a production facility where females work shoulder to shoulder with male employees.'' General manager of Southern Railway A K Agarwal, who attended the review meet, briefed the Minister on infrastructure, safety and passenger amenities. ''The Minister elaborately discussed about the ongoing capacity augmentation and suggested pro-active measures to improve passenger amenities at railway stations over the jurisdiction of Southern Railway,'' the release said.

Also, she reviewed the progress of installation of CCTV cameras under Nirbhaya Scheme and video surveillance system (VSS) at railway stations. Jardosh suggested exploration of avenues of rail transport of textile products, it said.

