Students belonging to Uttarakhand arrive from Ukraine in small batches

Students from Uttarakhand stranded in Ukraine continued to arrive in small batches from the strife-torn east European country on Wednesday.

Twelve students from the state have so far landed at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport in Delhi in separate flights since Wednesday morning, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said here.

A total of 40 students from the hill state have returned home from Ukraine since Russia launched an offensive against the country.

A total of 282 students and professionals from Uttarakhand were stuck in Ukraine.

The first batch of 10 students studying in Ukraine returned on Sunday.

Chief Secretary in-charge Radha Raturi has asked all the district magistrates to stay in constant touch with the parents and guardians of the stranded students.

Details of the students stranded in Ukraine and their current location should be shared with Uttarakhand's resident commissioner stationed in Delhi from time to time so that the information is quickly shared with the Ministry of External Affairs, she said.

