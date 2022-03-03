Top U.S. diplomat Blinken to go to the Baltics, Brussels, Poland this week -State Dept

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Brussels, Moldova and the Baltics this week to hold discussions with NATO allies and European partners on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the State Department said on Wednesday.

Blinken will visit Belgium, Poland, Moldova, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia from March 3 to 8, it said.

