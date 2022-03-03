PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 3

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Overview - Russian businessman Roman Abramovich said on Wednesday he would sell Chelsea Football Club, 19 years after buying it, and promised to donate money from the sale to help victims of the war in Ukraine.

- The petrol station company, EG Group, has told its investors for a third year running that it needs more time to produce audited accounts. - UK landlord British Land on Wednesday said it was planning to end its rental contract with Gazprom's global trading arm based in central London.

- British football club Everton has suspended its sponsorships with Russian companies connected to Uzbekistan-born Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

