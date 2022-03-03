Another flight from Bucharest carrying Indians stranded in Ukraine lands in Mumbai
A flight from Bucharest landed in Mumbai Thursday carrying Indians stranded in war-torn Ukraine, an official said.
Union minister Raosaheb Danve welcomed the passengers as soon as the Air India Express Flight IX 1202 landed here.
“I have been asked by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to welcome you. There were around 17,000 Indians, including students, stranded there (in Ukraine) and the PM started Operation Ganga to evacuate them,” Danve said, interacting with passengers inside the aircraft.
Around four to five thousand Indians have been brought home and the operation will continue to bring all those remaining there to the country, the minister said.
An Air India Express flight carrying 182 Indians from Ukraine had landed in Mumbai from the Romanian capital Bucharest on Tuesday morning.
That was the second evacuation flight operated to Mumbai from Bucharest to bring back Indians from Ukraine since February 27.
