Japan's Pan Pacific International says to accept 100 refugee families from Ukraine
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 03-03-2022 07:02 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 07:02 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Japan's Pan Pacific International , formerly Don Quijote Holdings, said on Thursday it will accept 100 refugee families from Ukraine as Russia's invasion of the country continues.
The company said in a statement it will accept 100 Ukrainian families approved by the Japanese government to enter Japan as refugees, and provide financial support and job opportunities.
