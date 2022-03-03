Equity indices open in green, Sensex up by 279 points

The equity indices on Thursday opened in the green with the Sensex up by 279.78 points and Nifty up by 84.50 points.

The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was up by 279.78 points or 0.50 per cent at 55748.68 at 9.35 am.

Similarly, the 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 16690.50 at 9.35 am, up by 84.50 points or 0.51 per cent. (ANI)

