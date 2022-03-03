Russia's top carmaker to stop plants for four days
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 03-03-2022 10:28 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 10:26 IST
Russia's biggest carmaker, Avtovaz, will stop its Togliatti and Izhevsk plants on Saturday and from March 9 to 10 as it grapples with a crisis in supplies of electronic components, the company said on Thursday.
Avtovaz, controlled by French carmaker Renault, had paused some lines for a day this month.
