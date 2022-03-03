Norway wealth fund held $3 bln in Russian investments at end of 2021
On Sunday the government said the fund would first freeze and then divest its Russian assets following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The fund's Russian assets consisted of shares in 51 companies. The most valuable stakes were in Gazprom, Sberbank and Lukoil, which together accounted for two-thirds of the total.
- Country:
- Norway
Norway's $1.3 trillion wealth fund, the world's largest, said on Thursday it held investments in Russia worth some 27 billion crowns ($3.03 billion) at the end of 2021, equivalent to 0.2% of its total value and down from 30 billion crowns a year earlier. On Sunday the government said the fund would first freeze and then divest its Russian assets following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The fund's Russian assets consisted of shares in 51 companies. The most valuable stakes were in Gazprom, Sberbank and Lukoil, which together accounted for two-thirds of the total. ($1 = 8.9155 Norwegian crowns)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks rally as fears of Russia invading Ukraine ease
Beijing 2022: Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva dominates short program at Winter Olympics
Russia makes moves to ease Ukraine tensions; West skeptical
Blinken slams Russia over Navalny trial that could extend jail term by 15 years
Winter Olympics: Russian skater Kamila Valieva burst into tears after return at Beijing 2022 amid doping scandal